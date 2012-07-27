Katie Holmes' Private Whole Foods Entrance, Plus More Star Extravagances

By Michelle Lanz

Just when you thought celebrities are really all just human, Wonderwall comes around to slap you with a dose of reality. Stars are definitely nothing like the rest of us, and recent celebrity headlines prove it.

They have secret entrances to Whole Foods:

Don't feel like having to drive to the grocery store, park and walk in the front door? Well, too bad you're not Katie Holmes. Paparazzi who regularly linger outside the Whole Foods next to her apartment in New York say she has a secret way of entering the store. She's never seen entering through the front like the rest of us, but for good reason, it seems. In addition, Holmes' divorce from Tom Cruise is proving to be quite profitable for her clothing line: Barneys stores in New York City and Los Angeles reported that her line has been selling quite well since news of their split hit. And just in case you don't know, items from Katie's line include an $845 blouse and a $1,100 dress.