Gisele's $45 Million Beauty, Plus More Star Strangeness

By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebrities sure do live the life. Whether they're buying crazy-expensive things or going on lavish vacations, they certainly do enjoy their money. But sometimes their exploits border on the absurd. Keep clicking to see what we mean.

They make $45 million per year just for being beautiful.

Being a beautiful woman has its perks, like having your pick of the litter when it comes to men and getting free drinks at bars. It also gives you the chance to become a supermodel and make major bank just for looking pretty. That's what Gisele Bündchen does with her looks, anyway. And last year, the Brazilian stunner raked in more than any other model -- a whopping $45 million -- thanks to her modeling gigs, spokesperson deals and licensing ventures. Good looks mean good business! (Forbes)

