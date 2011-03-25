Stars Are Nothing Like Us for March 25

By Drew Mackie

Their prenups include "allowance plans" for a less-famous, less-wealthy spouse.

Heading to the altar for a second time, Jessica Simpson is a little older, a little wiser and, thanks to her clothing lines and other business ventures, a billionaire. That's why the prenuptial agreement she's making husband-to-be Eric Johnson sign may include a plan that allots him incremental payments -- allegedly $500,000 as a wedding present, $200,000 each anniversary and $1 million at the ten-year mark. Think of it as a "himbo allowance."

