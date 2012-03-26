Snooki's Practice Baby, Plus More Tales of Celeb Strangeness

By Drew Mackie

Ignore the temptation to think that famous folks are like ordinary people. They're not. And if you don't believe us, then read the following tales of extreme celeb strangeness.

They push around a baby doll in a stroller to prep for the real thing.

Given her activities on "Jersey Shore," it's clear that Snooki needed to undergo a massive life change to prepare for the bundle of Guido joy that is her forthcoming baby. But the method she has chosen? Pushing around a baby doll in a carriage. Yes, it's a little more Intro to Home Economics than the "Intervention" route we would have prescribed. Even weirder? JWoww is doing it too. (People)