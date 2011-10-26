Beyonce's Baby Bonanza and More Celeb Extravagance

By Drew Mackie

Their nurseries are the size of a typical apartment.

There's nesting, and then there's the insanity going on in the Beyonce/Jay-Z household. News hit this week that the supercouple is building a 2,200-sqaure-foot nursery for their little Beyonzygote, apparently under the belief that the child can grow up there, marry and then raise his or her own family in the cavernous space. Even crazier? She has also reportedly had a custom $1 million Mercedes "minivan" built. The mom-mobile will allegedly boast WiFi, DirecTV, stitched Italian leather seats, and a full bathroom with a shower. You can't fool us, Beyonce -- that's a freaking motor home

