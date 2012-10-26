Taylor Swift's Got Gwyneth On Speed Dial, Plus More Star Extravagances

By Michelle Lanz

Just when you thought celebrities are really all just human, Wonderwall comes around to slap you with a dose of reality. Stars are definitely nothing like the rest of us, and recent celebrity headlines prove it.

They're afraid of drunk dialing Gwyneth Paltrow

Most people worry about drunk dialing an old flame or maybe your parents (or worse -- your grandmother), but not Taylor Swift. With her impressive cell phone Rolodex of celebrities, she says she's worried about drunk dialing Gwyneth Paltrow. Because of this, she says she doesn't have her phone with her when she drinks. Although drunk dialing Gwyneth might be a good thing. Maybe she'd send over some all-natural, organic, macrobiotic hangover cures.