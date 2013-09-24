Gwyneth Paltrow's handlers wipe down her shower stall before she bathes

gwyneth paltrow shower

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Stars are a strange breed. Sure, they're technically human, but the average person has about as much in common with Gwyneth Paltrow or Anne Hathaway as a Chihuahua has in common with a Golden Retriever. Keep reading for examples of the bizarre behavior and strange occurrences that prove that stars are nothing like us.

Their handlers wipe down their shower stalls before they bathe

According to Life & Style magazine, after Gwyneth Paltrow hits the gym, she makes someone wipe her shower stall completely dry before she indulges in a post-workout rinse. "She refuses to touch what she calls 'somebody else's shower water,'" an inside source tells the gossip rag. But that's not where the Goop Master's diva demands end. She also apparently refuses to use toilet paper touched by lowly commoners: "[She] demands an unopened package," says the source. "It's nuts." No kidding! We're surprised Gwyneth exercises outside of her castle at all.