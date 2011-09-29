Bieber's 'Titanic' Date Night, Plus More Celeb Craziness

By Drew Mackie

They're just not normal. They have huge, celebrity-sized problems that they solve with celebrity-sized purchases that they buy with their celebrity-sized fortunes. Oh, and don't forget the substantial amount of crazy.

They wear a $1,000 belt despite alleged financial hardships.

In late July, Lindsay Lohan tried to tell the judge presiding over her case that she simply couldn't afford to pay the counselor who the court had mandated she see. About a month later, however, Lohan was spotted wearing what Radar Online claims was a $1,000 Hermes belt. (And no, it's not the belt pictured here. But just imagine it is, OK?) On the plus side, however, her pants did, in fact, stay on. (Radar Online)