Stars Are Nothing Like Us: Jersey Shore Edition

By Melissa Hunter

To think only a year ago this ragtag group of kids was merely a bunch of overtanned, overjuiced guidos and guidettes. Now they're overtanned, overjuiced guido and guidette celebrities. And they've welcomed fame with open biceps. So as we celebrate the launch of Season 2/the fall of our culture as we know it, let's take a look at how these "Jersey" kids have milked celebrity for all it's worth.

