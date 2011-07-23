Stars React To Amy Winehouse's Passing
By Wonderwall Editors
We were shocked to hear that Amy Winehouse was found dead at the age of 27 in her London apartment this morning. And we're not the only ones. Celebs immediately took to Twitter to react to her untimely passing. Here's what they had to say.
RELATED: Amy Winehouse: In Memoriam
