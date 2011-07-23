Stars React

Stars React To Amy Winehouse's Passing

Invision/AP 1 / 60

By Wonderwall Editors

We were shocked to hear that Amy Winehouse was found dead at the age of 27 in her London apartment this morning. And we're not the only ones. Celebs immediately took to Twitter to react to her untimely passing. Here's what they had to say.

RELATED: Amy Winehouse: In Memoriam

Up NextChange of Heart
Invision/AP 1 / 60

By Wonderwall Editors

We were shocked to hear that Amy Winehouse was found dead at the age of 27 in her London apartment this morning. And we're not the only ones. Celebs immediately took to Twitter to react to her untimely passing. Here's what they had to say.

RELATED: Amy Winehouse: In Memoriam

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries