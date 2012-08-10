Stars We Can't Believe Are in Their 20s

By Rebecca Silverstein

Mila Kunis has a birthday on Aug. 14! How old do you think she's turning? Maybe 32 or 33? Nah, she'll only be 29. Surprising, right? But Mila's not the only 20-something celeb who looks like she's fast-forwarded straight to her 30s. Keep clicking to see which stars are, surprisingly, still in their 20s.

Mila Kunis

Age: 28

Mila's aged up for most of her career. When she tried out for Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show" at 14, she needed to fool casting agents because everyone who auditioned was supposed to be at least 18. She got the role, and she's been tricking audiences ever since.

