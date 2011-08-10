Stars Who Own Restaurants and Bars

By Drew Mackie

Celebs act, sing and dance, but they can also stuff your face with food. Yep -- they own restaurants, and depending where in world you live, a celeb could be responsible for your next meal and accompanying cocktail. If you've got an appetite for fame, have a look at which celebs own which establishments.

Superhunk Ryan Gosling may hail from Canada, but the Beverly Hills restaurant he owns, Tagine, took inspiration from Morocco.

