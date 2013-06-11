Listomania

Stars with beauty marks

Invision/AP 1 / 15

By Stacie Anthony

What makes a beauty mark so special? We've been mole-ing over this over for some time and, to get to the bottom of this burning question, we rounded up some of Hollywood's hottest stars with beauty spots. Low and behold, we've discovered that beauty marks only up the ante of a star's sex appeal. Click through to see it for yourself …

We're not sure who's more famous: Cindy Crawford or her mole?

Up Nexthollywood reax
Invision/AP 1 / 15

By Stacie Anthony

What makes a beauty mark so special? We've been mole-ing over this over for some time and, to get to the bottom of this burning question, we rounded up some of Hollywood's hottest stars with beauty spots. Low and behold, we've discovered that beauty marks only up the ante of a star's sex appeal. Click through to see it for yourself …

We're not sure who's more famous: Cindy Crawford or her mole?

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries