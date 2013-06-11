Stars with beauty marks

By Stacie Anthony

What makes a beauty mark so special? We've been mole-ing over this over for some time and, to get to the bottom of this burning question, we rounded up some of Hollywood's hottest stars with beauty spots. Low and behold, we've discovered that beauty marks only up the ante of a star's sex appeal. Click through to see it for yourself …

We're not sure who's more famous: Cindy Crawford or her mole?