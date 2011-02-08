Stranger Than Fiction: Justin Bieber

By Drew Mackie

The Biebs. You may know that he's nominated for two Grammy awards and his 3-D movie hits theaters on Feb. 11, but how much do you really know about the floppy-haired Canadian prince of pop, this musical unicorn among men? Experts and non-Beliebers alike, have a look at some surprising-yet-totally true facts about Justin Bieber, and learn that he's even more magical than you could have imagined.

For example: Did you know that Bieber can solve a Rubik's cube in one minute and 23 seconds? He did it live on a Spanish talk show, and there's a video to prove it. Sure, he has an unusually high voice, even for his age, but how long would it take you to solve a Rubik's cube?

