Style Profile: Rooney Mara

By Molly McGonigle

While Rooney Mara's career started gaining legs back in 2009, it was only recently that she became a household name. Since snagging the role of Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," the actress has transformed herself from the girl next door to a tough chick with blunt black bangs and lots of piercings. The success of her first starring role snagged her an Oscar nomination, giving her several opportunities to dress to impress. Click through to see how her sweet style has evolved into the lady punk fashion she's embraced of late.

Rooney looked like the girl next door with these wide-legged trousers, a belly-baring brown sweater and a blue jacket with lace details at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2009, where she was promoting her indie flick "The Winning Season."