Celeb Doppelgangers: Superheroes Edition

By Drew Mackie

The hype around NBC's new superhero series -- "The Cape," premiering Jan. 9 -- might have you seeing superheroes everywhere. Us too. Haven't you noticed that a few celebs look quite a bit like certain spandex-clad do-gooders? Have a click through our gallery of famous superheroes and their real-life, Hollywood look-alikes.

The Cape and the Dread Pirate Roberts

David Lyons, in costume as the hooded, eponymous hero from "The Cape," might look a little familiar. Sure, there's Zorro, Batman and other masked crusaders, but he bears a striking resemblance to Dread Pirate Roberts, the persona Cary Elwes's character adopts in "The Princess Bride." It's gotta be the mask, right?

(Wonderwall publisher BermanBraun also produces the NBC series "The Cape.")