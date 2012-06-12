Surprise, You're a Dad!

By Molly McGonigle

While most people enter into parenthood ready and willing, sometimes men unknowingly find themselves with offspring. From Ryan Phillippe to Steven Tyler, click through to see which celebrity dudes were surprised to become dads.

Steven Tyler

Back in 1977, Steven Tyler had a tryst with former Playboy Playmate Bebe Buell that resulted in a secret child, Liv Tyler. Bebe claimed Liv's father was Todd Rundgren. But when Liv was 9, Steven noticed that she shared similar features with his other daughter, Mia, when the two met at a concert. Bebe said she hid Steven's paternity because of his rampant drug use at the time. Regardless, Steven and Liv have remained close over the years. They are so close that they even work together: Liv has appeared in an Aerosmith music video, and Aerosmith recorded music for her hit movie "Armageddon."

