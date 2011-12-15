Surprising Celeb Relatives

By Wonderwall Editors

A knack for being a great performer sometimes runs in the family -- and in turn, so does fame. Find out who stars like Tom Cruise, Blake Lively and Gwyneth Paltrow claim as famous relatives.

Lenny Kravitz

Everyone knows that Lenny Kravtiz is a funky rocker legend. But did you know that he's not the only famous person in his family? His second cousin is quite the opposite of him, but has a very newsworthy job.

BING: Find out which news guy is his relative

FIND: See photos of Lenny with his daughter

SEARCH: Get the scoop on his relationship with Lisa Bonet since their divorce