Tantrums and Trouble: More Ugly Accusations Fly in Halle's Custody Battle

By Kat Giantis

In happier times, Halle Berry gushed to Oprah that Gabriel Aubry was a man of "integrity," someone who "never worried about being judged." Now, as the exes duke it out for daughter Nahla, the Canadian model's integrity is on the line thanks to his Oscar-winning ex, whose supporters seem determined to make sure he's judged harshly in the court of public opinion.

Yep, the custody fight is getting uglier by the day, with Camp Halle throwing out every character-damaging allegation it can. Who to believe? Too soon to tell. But the more these anti-Aubry insiders talk to the press, the more suspicious we become, and the more we feel for poor Nahla, whose third birthday next month isn't shaping up to be a particularly happy one. Here's the latest …