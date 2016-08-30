Taylor Swift attends Blake Lively's baby shower, plus more news

Taylor Swift attends Blake Lively's baby shower

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are almost ready to welcome their second child and their friends and family are getting excited to meet the couple's new addition, too. Over the weekend, their pals celebrated Blake's second foray into motherhood with a baby shower at the Bedford Post Inn, where guests included Taylor Swift, according to E! News. Afterwards, some of the guests beelined for Blake and Ryan's house to continue the celebration.

