Taylor Swift thinks she might be in love with Tom Hiddleston, plus more news

Globetrotting lovebirds Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston -- or Hiddleswift, Swiddleton or straight-up Swoki, depending on your portmanteau preference -- recently arrived in Rome after brief touchdowns in Rhode Island, Nashville and Suffolk, England. Taylor, it seems, apparently couldn't be happier about her new, gas (and Internet bandwidth)-guzzling romance. "She is having a blast traveling with him," a source tells E! News. "He is very romantic and attentive towards Her. He is extremely charming. He also makes sure she feels safe wherever they go together. She is on cloud nine and really enjoying this quality time they are spending." In fact, things are going so well, the insider dished, "[Taylor] texted her close friends and said, 'I think I am in love and I never felt this way before!'" While Taylor and Tom continue to check courting must-do's off the list, the singer's very recent ex, Calvin Harris, is said to be a little perturbed at how fast things are going for his former girlfriend and her new man. According to TMZ, the Scottish DJ finds the fact that Taylor and Tom have met one another's parents "laughable" since she never met Calvin's folks in the year-plus that they dated. TMZ's insider claims Calvin was "bewildered and astonished" that Taylor said his family lived too far away for them to meet, when she happily jetted off to England to meet Tom's parents after just a few weeks together.

