Last month, former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo told Us Weekly and People she hadn't seen Teresa Giudice in five or six years, presumably because of the former co-stars' feud, in which Teresa accused Caroline publicly of being responsible for the investigation that led to Teresa and Joe Giudice's fraud convictions and jail time.

Andrei Jackamets / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Those days seemed to be behind the pair in a video shared by a fan on Friday, Dec. 20, though. The clip, apparently taken from a playback monitor, showed the two in a room together smiling and talking while surrounded by flowers and a table full of food.

The post said only, "Caroline and Teresa are finally face to face & in the same room after years in L.A.," and gave no further information about the project they seemed to be collaborating on. But Teresa posted a photo the same day alongside Caroline's sister, Dina Manzo, suggesting Dina could be involved, as well.

"So happy to see both Cali girls," Teresa captioned the snap. "Miss them both so much, love you both."

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Teresa's change of heart, in particular, is unexpected, as she just told Andy Cohen in November she still believes Caroline was involved in going to the police about her family's finances.

"We did have great times and shame on her for the way it ended up," Teresa said at the time. "She's the one who went against me, I didn't go against her."

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The three women appeared together in the first season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in 2009.

As of 2013, around the time Teresa and Caroline last saw each other, Caroline told Wonderwall their relationship was "civil," and that while they wouldn't ever be pals, they'd decided to put their issues behind them.