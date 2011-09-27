The Greatest Dogs in Pop Culture
By Drew Mackie
Sit. Speak. Shake hands. Star in various pop culture works. Aren't dogs talented? Wonderwall counts down the 25 pop culture dogs that we think deserve a hearty "attaboy."
25. Marley from "Marley & Me"
Breed: Labrador retriever
OK, maybe the movie was a manipulative in the way it introduced audiences to a lovably ornery dog and then, in the end, sent him to that big kennel in the sky, but you can't argue with the fact that a lot of moviegoers fell for the trick. That's one box office-generating dead dog right there.
