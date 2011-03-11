By Drew Mackie

Hollywood types tend to fill specific niches, and certain showbiz up-and-comers already have their eyes set on certain roles they'd like to fill. So who's the new who? Check out our picks for the next generation of stars.

Mia Wasikowska is the new Gwyneth Paltrow

Beyond just being willowy, ivory-skinned beauties, Mia and Gwyneth share a certain manner that suits period pieces. And if Wasikowska's starring role in the new "Jane Eyre" is any indication, she's well on her way to making good on that promise.

