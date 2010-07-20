The Next American Icons

Fame is fickle, particularly with the likes of young Hollywood. So while the "Twilight" pack battles it out with the "Harry Potter" clan and the "Glee" club (or something), we'd like to place our bets on which aspiring American superstars will stand the test of time.

Zac Efron is the next Leonardo DiCaprio

While he started out as just another pretty face, he is now, well, still a pretty face, but this teen heartthrob has flawlessly transitioned into more deep, less jazz-handsy roles. He's been making some smart career choices and has steered clear of tabloid drama. And his new film "Charlie St. Cloud" could quite possibly be his breakthrough role as a serious leading man. In any case, we think one day Martin Scorsese will be hypnotized by those piercing blue eyes.