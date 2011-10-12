The Plot Thickens: The Strangest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories

By Kat Giantis

We may not have a kicky tinfoil hat or receive regular transmissions from the Mothership, but we still love a juicy conspiracy theory. Thankfully, Hollywood has us covered, from alleged murder plots to supposed stork shenanigans. Paranoid? Maybe. Fun? Definitely. So, break out the Reynolds Wrap and let your suspicions run wild as we investigate some of the wackier celebrity rumors floating around the Interwebs, starting with the hubbub about Beyoncé's belly ...