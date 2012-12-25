The Shortlist Dec. 26

John Mayer Joins Katy Perry's Folks for Christmas

After spending Saturday visiting terminally ill patients at a hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., the reunited new couple reportedly headed home to spend Christmas with Perry's parents. "John really likes getting to know Katy's family better," a source tells People. "They've spent a lot of time together and really enjoy each other's company." Perry and Mayer dated briefly this summer, but by early August, had called it quits. This time, says the source, "John is entirely focused on Katy." (People)