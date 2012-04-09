The Shortlist for April 10

Katy Perry's assertion in Teen Vogue that "fame is just a disgusting by-product of what I do," may have made her sound a wee bit ungrateful for all the attention that gets heaped on her by enamored fans. But it was totally misconstrued, according to Katy. "O the joy of something verbally said being taking out of complete context in PRINT," she tweeted this week. "This is why there's a continuous ♥/☹ for the media world … U see, the fame quote was spoken in jest (which is typical of me) BUT it's not really about that. The fact is: my success, & u my fans have afforded me the most incredible luxury: to grow as an artist & a human. THAT, I could not be more grateful for." (Twitter)

