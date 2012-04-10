The Shortlist for April 11

The world's coolest nonagenarian just got a little hipper. Betty White made her 140 character debut as @BettyMWhite on Tuesday, tweeting jokes from the get-go. "Hello Twitter! And they said it would never happen. Oh wait, that was me," she posted. She then headed for Ryan Seacrest's handle by reminding him that her show, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers," was about to become his biggest ratings competitor. "My new show airs tomorrow and I hear we're in the same time slot," she tweeted to Seacrest, before adding: "I've always dreamed of sharing a night with you." (DailyNews)