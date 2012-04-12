The Shortlist for April 12

The anti-bullying movement has a new celebrity face. Justin Bieber's single, "Born to Be Somebody," appears in the trailer for Harvey Weinstein's new movie, "Bully," -- and the Biebs identifies with the subject of the film. "I was bullied," the 18-year-old pop star said on "Showbiz Tonight." "Most people in their lifetime have been bullied at some point. I think that it's about time that people start making a change. A lot of the time, principals let it go, or teachers let it go, or other students just let it go, but I think this movie's really powerful and can help change a lot of lives." He added that everyone has a role to play in making people aware of the harm bullies can cause: "If you're a bystander, too, tell somebody — because a lot of times, it's just not spoken of, and you ended up — you end up keeping it all inside, and then it just hurts even more." Click below to hear the single on Spotify. (E!)