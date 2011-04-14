The Shortlist for April 14

By Jen Odell

British singer Adele, who topped the Billboard charts Wednesday by selling more than a million units of her album, "21," is also celebrating her first Rolling Stone cover this week. But she's not your average pop-star cover girl. "My life is full of drama and I won't have time to worry about something as petty as what I look like," says the singer, whose up-and-down weight has drawn unwanted attention in the past. While she's all for Lady Gaga and Katy Perry showing off their bods onstage, Adele says, "I don't make music for eyes. I make music for ears." And that's not always so easy. "I'm scared of audiences," Adele admits. "One show in Amsterdam I was so nervous I escaped out the fire exit. I've thrown up a couple of times. Once in Brussels I projectile vomited on someone. I just gotta bear it. But I don't like touring. I have anxiety attacks a lot." The new issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands Friday. (RollingStone)