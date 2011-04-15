The Shortlist for April 15

By Jen Odell

Demi Lovato is relieved to know she isn't the only one in Hollywood receiving treatment for mental health issues. "I don't know Catherine Zeta-Jones personally but what she has decided to do it SO brave," the 18-year-old actress tweeted on Thursday. "And SO difficult but worth it... I'm proud of her." Zeta-Jones announced this week that she was seeking treatment for bi-polar disorder, while Lovato recently completed an inpatient program to deal with her eating disorder and self-harm issues. (People)