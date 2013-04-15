The Shortlist for April 15

Jessica Simpson celebrates baby-to-be with Tom Sawyer-themed shower

Jessica Alba, Ashlee Simpson, Ken Paves and more of Jessica Simpson's close friends and family joined her at a Los Angeles hotel on Sunday for her second baby shower. Jess arrived holding baby No. 1, Maxwell, People reports, and joined guests in snacking on pigs in a blanket, mini sliders, grilled cheese and salad accented with Thousand Island dressing, apparently a key pregnancy craving for the "Fashion Mentor" star. As for the party's decor? Vintage tables, tin pitchers and a wooden boat all played into the Tom Sawyer theme -- because, hey, nothing says newborn baby love like the story of a mischievous, Reconstruction-era southern boy who hates painting fences. Err ...