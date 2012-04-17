The Shortlist for April 17

Talk about a bad first date. Last October, Simon Cowell reportedly met a woman at Los Angeles hot spot Drai's, and after more than a few drinks, took her back to his hotel with him. The couple apparently enjoyed a one-night stand together, but when the "X Factor" host rolled over the next morning, his new friend was gone. And so was his laptop. And his wallet. And all the cash inside it. According to the Sun, Cowell's reps managed to track the woman down and retrieve his computer, but not the money. (TheSun)