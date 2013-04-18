The Shortlist for April 18

Mark Wahlberg to Bieber: Time for a vacay?

Unfortunately for Justin Bieber, his downward media spiral -- the shirtlessness, the declaration that Anne Frank "would have been a Belieber," the pet monkey quarantined in Germany -- has become a conversation topic at A-list events.

But at least some good advice is coming out of the situation. At a New York screening of "Pain & Gain" this week, the Daily News asked Mark Wahlberg, 41, to offer his thoughts on the Biebs' best next move:

"I think it's probably best to put down the phone and Twitter and all that stuff and just be a little more low-key right now," said Wahlberg. "Because they're watching every move he makes, everything he says, and less is more. Go take a vacation."

And bring Mally with you.