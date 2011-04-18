The Shortlist for April 19

By Jen Odell

We're not sure why someone would bring a small baggie of plain white chocolate to a music festival in the desert, but that's what Vanessa Hudgens' rep insists her client was dipping her finger in and licking off in a series of new photos taken at Coachella over the weekend. The images show the starlet furtively leaning down as she reaches into a zipped pouch, dips one finger in and puts some of the smile-inducing white stuff on her tongue ... Ah, yes. White chocolate: Coachella's other white treat. (PopEater)