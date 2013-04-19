The Shortlist for April 19

Jennifer Lawrence slated to receive Friendship Award from Down Syndrome of Louisville

How is one 22-year-old girl from Kentucky able to maintain this much awesome? If Jennifer Lawrence hasn't replied to your application to be her bestie yet, it's probably because she's been busy palling around with her BFF from childhood, Andy Strunk. It seems Andy's Down syndrome has never interfered with his friendship with J.Law, a fact that will be formally recognized on April 26 when she's presented with the Down Syndrome of Louisville organization's Friendship Award.

"Jennifer and Andy enjoy a loyal friendship of mutual encouragement and enjoy each other's company and humor," the group said in a statement. "They text and speak on the phone quite frequently. Their families stay in close contact and continue a friendship too. Our members and staff of Down Syndrome of Louisville are so very proud of Jennifer for staying true to her Louisville hometown roots while she achieves global recognition for her craft as an artist. We are thrilled that Andy will present the Friendship Award to her family."

