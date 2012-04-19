The Shortlist for April 20

By Jen Odell

If you can see past that awesomely large, '90s-style coif and all those ruffles, you just might recognize the high cheekbones and wide-set eyes that helped turn this girl into one of the world's most famous supermodels. Tweeted a (now-blond) Heidi Klum on Thursday: "Wow! Check out this picture from 1992. One of my very first photo shoots. This is my original hair color!" The picture was taken the same year that Klum, now 38, won a contest called Model 92, earning her a contract with the CEP of Metropolitan Models New York. Blonds may have more fun -- but brunettes, apparently, have more creepy dolls. (DailyMail)