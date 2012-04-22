The Shortlist for April 23

For some celebs, fame comes with a pretty steep price tag. Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Demi Lovato recently admitted that her 2010 rehab stint was partially an effect of the substances she was plied with by people trying to use her status for their own purposes. "Promoters gave me drugs and alcohol in restaurants or clubs," she said. "They wanted me to come back so I would be seen there. They were basically kissing my ass. I thought they were my friends. I thought I was having fun. Being a celebrity can be dangerous. Nobody says 'no'. That's why so many end up overdosing and dying. It could definitely have happened to me." Although she did not name which drugs she used, she added that she was depressed and used drugs to feel euphoric after coming "home" to an empty hotel room following shows. Since completing treatment for substance abuse, an eating disorder, cutting and bipolar disorder, the 19-year-old star has been vocal about her experiences, and has returned to the treatment center where she got help to share her recovery story. (Celebitchy)