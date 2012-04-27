The Shortlist for April 27

During a year in which Lindsay Lohan's partying ways almost got her fired from the film "Georgia Rule" and landed her in the hospital for "overheating and exhaustion," the then 19-year-old actress appeared on this cover of Interview magazine as none other than Elizabeth Taylor. That was 2006. Six years and a litany of rehab stints and arrests later, Lindsay inked a deal to reprise that role - this time with an actual script - in Lifetime's "Liz and Dick," about the storied relationship between Taylor and Richard Burton. Already, concern is mounting as to whether the Lindsay, who's reportedly battled addictions to booze and Bolivian Marching Powder, can keep her nose clean (pun intended). But that hasn't stopped a seemingly determined LiLo from pressing on with her plans. "I have always admired and had enormous respect for Elizabeth Taylor," she said recently. "She was not only an incredible actress but an amazing woman as well." (DailyMail)