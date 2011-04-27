The Shortlist for April 28

By Jen Odell

"Friends With Benefits" co-stars Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis stopped by "Ellen" this week to shoot a segment airing Thursday, and Justin took the opportunity to opine on his own feelings about commitment-free, friendly hook-ups. "It probably becomes a bad idea really fast," said the former Mouseketeer. Ellen suggested that "if it's bad, then no one's going to develop any feelings." To which JT quipped: "They'll develop a feeling -- but it's going to be uh, uh." Way to bring sexy back to daytime television, JT. (People)