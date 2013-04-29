The Shortlist for April 29

Miley Cyrus on Liam Hemsworth: 'It seems right to be committed'

She's just 20 years old, but Miley Cyrus has spent much of those two decades with her entire life in the spotlight. Now, she wants to rein in just how much of herself she shares -- including when it comes to information about her reportedly stalled engagement to Liam Hemsworth. Miley covers the new issue of Elle UK, where she explains her new policy on keeping things more private -- and addresses the question of her engagement ring, which she's no longer wearing consistently.

"We have a house together and dogs. It just seems right to be wearing this ring and to be committed. But we keep our relationship low-key and don't talk about it any more," the singer tells Elle (although it's not clear when the interview took place). "We were too nice to the world and gave them too much insight -- into my life and my puppies and my house -- and I just don't feel they get that privilege any more,"

She's also trying to remain aware of the fact that life in Hollywood is "not reality," complaining that "Everything is meant to be attractive, from the people on the sidewalks to the gold fire hydrants in Beverly Hills."

"I feel like Rapunzel," she declares.. "Rapunzel with a mohawk!"

