The Shortlist for April 3

Has TV finally overtaken the silver screen when it comes to pop culture domination? Vanity Fair's James Wolcott thinks so, and in the magazine's new TV issue, he makes the case for why our favorite shows today "enrich the iconography and collective lore of pop culture" in a way that movies just can't do. The cover photo features the lead actresses from "Modern Family" (Sofia Vergara), "Homeland" (Claire Danes), "The Good Wife" (Julianna Margulies) and "Downton Abbey" (Michelle Dockery) looking vaguely superior -- and barely dressed -- as they lounge in tufts of white fabric, their necks dripping with enough diamonds to make Marilyn Monroe jealous. Inside, these lovely ladies of television are joined by more female stars, all of whose hit shows help Wolcott argue that prime time has officially graduated to a new pop culture status. (VanityFair)