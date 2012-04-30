The Shortlist for April 30

Lakers fan Megan Fox's outfit choice for Sunday's playoff game did little to dispel rumors that she and hubby Brian Austin Green are expecting a visit from the stork. Clad in a roomy purple shirt and baggy sweatshirt, the 25-year-old still managed to flaunt some curves as she and BAG watched their hometown team beat the Denver Nuggets. Speaking to the Hollywood reporter last year, she said the only thing holding up her child-rearing plans was financial security. I've always wanted kids," Fox admitted. "It's just about the timing being right." After weeks of speculation, E! reported last week that Fox was pregnant. Neither she nor Green have confirmed or denied the story. (DailyMail)