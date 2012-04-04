The Shortlist for April 4

By Jen Odell

Men of the world: You can go ahead and give up now, thanks. As if it weren't enough that Ryan Gosling can stop a street fight from turning violent, croon his way into your indie rock-doting heart with his band, carry his huge, scruffy dog around Hollywood and, oh yeah, act really well, he's now saving random ladies from becoming New York pavement pancakes. On Tuesday, some British journalist named Laurie Penny tweeted, "I LITERALLY just got saved from a cab by Ryan Gosling. Literally. That actually just happened." She explained: "I was crossing 6th avenue in a new pink wig. Not looking the right way because I am from London. Ryan Gosling grabbed me a way from a taxi." She later tweeted that she knew for sure it was Ryan because after the incident, someoe standing next to her muttered the same words running through your head at this moment: "you lucky b----." (Celebitchy)