The Shortlist for April 4

Kim K. Won't Attend First Day of Kris Humphries Divorce Trial

On May 6, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' 72-day marriage will finally take its first step toward an official end -- a year and a half after Kim filed for divorce. But the blushing, pregnant bride won't be in the courtroom. TMZ reports that when the former couple's divorce trial begins, Kim will be dealing with a perfume line related engagement in New York. According to TMZ, Kim, who made an unsuccessful bid to move up the start date, is not required to be in the courtroom because it's Kris' legal responsibility to prove that there was fraud involved in the marriage in order to secure the annulment he's requesting. Kim is expected to appear on the second or third day of the proceedings.