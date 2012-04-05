The Shortlist for April 5

After just two weeks of rehab, Mike Sorrentino apparently has his drug and alcohol "situation" under control. The Sitch checked out of Cirque Lodge Wednesday, according to TMZ. But when he gets back to the shore, don't expect him to avoid temptation by staying home when the crew hits Karma. "Mike's brother handles his club appearances and he has been telling club managers that Mike has no plans on giving up the nightlife," a source tells the website. "Mike doesn't want to give up his paid club promotional appearances: He loves the attention that he gets from the ladies and the money is great." The Situation initially said he sought help to "get control of a prescription medication problem I had due to exhaustion." (DailyMail)