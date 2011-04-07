The Shortlist for April 7

By Jen Odell

Forget tax cuts. Maybe the murky line between borrowed and stolen celebrity jewelry can pull the economy out of recession. As Kamofie & Co., the Venice shop that claims Lindsay Lohan pilfered its $2,500 necklace, dreams of the dollar signs a book about the incident could yield, a German company has decided to sue Paris Hilton's deep pockets over some other sparkly baubles.

When Paris' home was robbed a couple years back, the burglars made off with $60,000 worth of her borrowed Damiani jewelry. Although police recovered the missing gems, the insurance company Allianz alleges that Paris hasn't returned them. Further, the company claims she did not adhere to the terms of the loan agreement, which mandated that she keep the items in a vault when she wasn't wearing them at promotional appearances. "On Dec. 18, 2009, Ms. Hilton left the front door to her mansion unlocked," the company complains in court papers. "Like the front door, Ms. Hilton also left the safe unlocked that was supposed to be used to secure the loaned Damiani jewelry." Hilton's reps have not yet commented on the lawsuit. (DailyNews)