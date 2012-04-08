The Shortlist for April 9

A publishing industry insider tells E! News that LeAnn Rimes is looking for someone to help her write a memoir that would "tell LeAnn's side of the story in her own voice." The story, presumably, would involve how she fell in love with Eddie Cibrian on the set of "Northern Lights" in 2009 -- while both she and Cibrian were married to other people. If something about this sounds familiar, it may be because last month, Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, announced that she was writing a personal story herself -- about surviving divorce. o what does LeAnn have to say about her alleged love story-writing plans? She posted this reaction on Twitter Monday morning: "... there's no 'tell all' book about divorce, marriage and 'my side.'" She later added: "I have plenty of book ideas, but that's not one of them." (E!)