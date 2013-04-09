The Shortlist for April 9

Alexander Skarsgard: 'I'm not a sex symbol'

In a voice not unlike that of Eric Northman trying to convince his vampire queen that he's not in love with Sookie Stackhouse, Alexander Skarsgard recently announced to E! News that he's just a mere, mortal actor, not a crazy-hot sex symbol. The modest untruth was uttered at a New York screening for Skarsgard's new film, "Disconnect," which also stars Jason Bateman. Asked about his position as he super-hot obsession of many a "True Blood" superfan, Skarsgard said, "Honestly, I don't think too much about it. I think if vanity becomes a part of who you are as an actor … it's important that you let yourself be true to the character. If you're vain and you're like, 'Oh my fans won't like it if I'm a little chubby or if I'm pale or if I look older than I really am, I'm not doing my job then.'" In sum? "I'm an actor, not a sex symbol." Oh, Alex. Nobody's saying you don't act ...